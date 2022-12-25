Home / India News / 'What's the point of getting angry, true that...': Sanjay Raut on Kharge's 'dog' remark

Published on Dec 25, 2022 04:27 PM IST

Sanjay Raut in his editorial said Amruta Fadnavis has the right to express her opinion but whether the BJP endorses her comment that PM Modi is the ‘father of new India’ is the real issue.

ByPoulomi Ghosh

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut in his weekly column ‘Rokthok’ on party mouthpiece Saamana addressed the controversy over two comments -- one by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and another by banker Amruta Fadnavis, who is also the wife of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and said it is true that BJP does not have its own heroes and that's why it has to steal icons who were primarily from the Congress.

"Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said not even a dog of BJP dies in the freedom movement. The comment triggered BJP leaders but Kharge ji said what is true. What is the point of getting angry? Does the BJP have any answer to this?" Sanjay Raut wrote.

"On one hand Mallikarjun Kharge's statement made BJP uneasy and on the other Amruta Fadnavis called PM Modi the father of New India... Amruta Fadnavis is an individual and is free to express her opinion. But the question is whether the BJP endorses her view," Sanjay Raut wrote.

"Every one should respect Narendra Modi as he is the prime minister of the country. But Mahatma Gandhi was called the Father of Nation by the people. There is no new India or old India and hence there is no father of new India," the Shiv Sena MP wrote.

Now the BJP is staking its claim on Veer Savarkar, Sanjay Raut wrote, "But Savarkar always objected to the RSS and the 'father of new India' did not take any decision to pay respect to Savarkar."


