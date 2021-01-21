WhatsApp backs policy, says addressing ‘misinformation’
The changes to the privacy policy don’t expand WhatsApp’s ability to share user data with Facebook and the messaging app is working on addressing “misinformation” about it, the company said on Wednesday, a day after the central government asked the firm to withdraw the proposed update.
“We wish to reinforce that this update does not expand our ability to share data with Facebook. Our aim is to provide transparency and new options available to engage with businesses...” a WhatsApp spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said WhatsApp protects personal messages with end-to-end encryption, which ensures that neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can access them. “We are working to address misinformation and remain available to answer any questions,” the spokesperson said.
The Centre, in a letter dated January 18, asked WhatsApp to withdraw the latest changes to its policy that triggered boycott calls and said the “unilateral changes” are unfair and unacceptable.
Facebook-owned WhatsApp rolled out a new privacy policy recently that included mandatory sharing of data with its parent company.
The tweak triggered backlash, with users moving en masse to other messaging applications such as Signal and Telegram.
On January 16, WhatsApp delayed the introduction of the changes.
Kerala speaker P Sreeramakrishnan's name cropped up in connection with the gold smuggling case but the speaker has denied any involvement with the case.
Adhikari alleged that the ruling TMC pressured officials to not count the votes in 16 EVMs in Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency, due to which, the BJP candidate lost the polls narrowly.
New documents and data on Sputnik V, including a clinical report on the vaccine's use among the 60-plus age group, says it showed an efficacy of around 91.8% in people over 60.
