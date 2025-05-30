WhatsApp to soon release feature allowing log out without erasing data: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature that will let users log out of their main account without deleting their data permanently. Currently, WhatsApp lets you log out of accounts on linked devices, but it does not allowing logging out of the account on primary device without loosing the data. Users have to delete their account if they want to log out. This option will be extremely useful for the users looking for a break from WhatsApp or those looking to troubleshoot an issue.(Pixabay/Representational Image)

This possibly upcoming feature was uncovered by Android Authority in collaboration with AssembleDebug, a column about new features in Google apps. He spotted this feature in the latest beta release (version 2.25.17.37) of WhatsApp.

How to use the new feature?

According to the report, this feature will be available under Whatsapp's settings and account menu. Tapping the logout option in Account Settings will lead to a pop-up asking the user to choose between erasing all data and keeping all data and preferences. The latter option will work exactly like uninstalling WhatsApp without removing data.

This option will be extremely useful for users looking for a break from WhatsApp or those looking to troubleshoot an issue. It will provide flexibility for users about which device they want their account to be on. The user will also be able to log out of one account and switch to another account on the same device.

What will not be erased?

The report states that while this option will log you out, it will keep your chats and group chats, including media and data, and the user preferences will remain untouched.

This option is likely being tested internally, as the screenshot of the current beta release shown in the report has the term ‘Internal’ on it. The feature is expected to reach some users before a full rollout to wider audiences.