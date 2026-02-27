WhatsApp web down? Users report facing issues logging in, check status in India

Several users reported issues accessing WhatsApp Web on Friday morning, with complaints largely centred around difficulties logging in and syncing chats. According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, reports of disruption spiked around 9:00 am. The issue only appeared to be happening on the web version of WhatsApp. (Representational image)

The outage-tracking website recorded at least 16 user reports of disruption around 8:54 am in India on Friday, indicating a spike in complaints linked to the service.

Several users took to X to report problems linking WhatsApp Web to their devices. One user wrote, “Is WhatsApp for everyone down?!!! Been an hour of logging in on iPhone and linked devices.”