    WhatsApp web down? Users report facing issues logging in, check status in India

    According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, reports of Whatsapp web disruption spiked around 9:00 am.

    Updated on: Feb 27, 2026 9:24 AM IST
    Edited by Priyanshu Priya
    Several users reported issues accessing WhatsApp Web on Friday morning, with complaints largely centred around difficulties logging in and syncing chats. According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, reports of disruption spiked around 9:00 am.

    The issue only appeared to be happening on the web version of WhatsApp. (Representational image)
    The outage-tracking website recorded at least 16 user reports of disruption around 8:54 am in India on Friday, indicating a spike in complaints linked to the service.

    Several users took to X to report problems linking WhatsApp Web to their devices. One user wrote, “Is WhatsApp for everyone down?!!! Been an hour of logging in on iPhone and linked devices.”

