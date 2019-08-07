e-paper
Wednesday, Aug 07, 2019

When Sushma Swaraj’s 9 tweets shredded Pakistan foreign minister

Sushma Swaraj leaves a legacy of a Twitter friendly, easy-to-reach-out politician, who helped the Indians abroad in distress with her quick response on social media during her tenure as the foreign minister.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In a series of tweets, Sushma Swaraj slammed the Pakistani minister for not acknowledging the request.
Former External Affairs Minister and BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj died late on Tuesday after suffering cardiac arrest at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). She was 67. Political leaders across party lines as well as people on social media expressed shock and grief at her sudden death. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Swaraj’s home at central Delhi’s Jantar Mantar Road to pay tributes. Visibly emotional PM Modi, interacted with her husband Swaraj Kaushal and her daughter.

Sushma Swaraj leaves a legacy of a Twitter friendly, easy-to-reach-out politician, who helped the Indians abroad in distress with her quick response on social media during her tenure as the foreign minister. But she knew how to give it back. And she did.

Like when former Pakistan Foreign Minister Sartaj Aziz did not respond to her letter requesting for a Pakistani visa for the mother of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism.

In a series of tweets, Sushma Swaraj slammed the Pakistani minister for not acknowledging the request.

 

Tearing apart her Pakistani counterpart on Twitter, Sushma Swaraj said Aziz did not even show the courtesy of replying to her “personal letter” on the request.

 

The master of oratory skills, Sushma ended the tweet attack with a masterstroke assuring Pakistanis all help, if needed.

 

Sushma Swaraj’s body will be kept at the BJP headquarters for about three hours this afternoon for party workers and leaders to pay last respects to the party’s one of the tallest leaders. She will be cremated full state honours this evening.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 11:59 IST

