When Sushma Swaraj’s 9 tweets shredded Pakistan foreign minister

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 12:48 IST

Former External Affairs Minister and BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj died late on Tuesday after suffering cardiac arrest at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). She was 67. Political leaders across party lines as well as people on social media expressed shock and grief at her sudden death. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Swaraj’s home at central Delhi’s Jantar Mantar Road to pay tributes. Visibly emotional PM Modi, interacted with her husband Swaraj Kaushal and her daughter.

Sushma Swaraj leaves a legacy of a Twitter friendly, easy-to-reach-out politician, who helped the Indians abroad in distress with her quick response on social media during her tenure as the foreign minister. But she knew how to give it back. And she did.

Like when former Pakistan Foreign Minister Sartaj Aziz did not respond to her letter requesting for a Pakistani visa for the mother of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism.

In a series of tweets, Sushma Swaraj slammed the Pakistani minister for not acknowledging the request.

I have my sympathies for all Pakistan nationals seeking medical visa for their treatment in India. /1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 10, 2017

I am sure Mr.Sartaj Aziz also has consideration for the nationals of his country. /2 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 10, 2017

I see no reason why should he hesitate to give his recommendation for nationals of his own country. /4 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 10, 2017

We also have a visa application pending for an Indian national Mrs.Avantika Jadhav who wants to meet her son in Pakistan /5 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 10, 2017

against whom they have pronounced a death sentence. /6 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 10, 2017

Tearing apart her Pakistani counterpart on Twitter, Sushma Swaraj said Aziz did not even show the courtesy of replying to her “personal letter” on the request.

I wrote a personal letter to Mr.Sartaj Aziz for the grant of her visa to Pakistan. /7 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 10, 2017

However, Mr.Aziz has not shown the courtesy even to acknowledge my letter. /8 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 10, 2017

The master of oratory skills, Sushma ended the tweet attack with a masterstroke assuring Pakistanis all help, if needed.

But I assure Pakistan nationals seeking medical visa with a recommendation from Mr.Sartaj Aziz, we will issue the visa immediately. /9 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 10, 2017

Sushma Swaraj’s body will be kept at the BJP headquarters for about three hours this afternoon for party workers and leaders to pay last respects to the party’s one of the tallest leaders. She will be cremated full state honours this evening.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 11:59 IST