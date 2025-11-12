When will EC announce Bihar election results 2025? All about counting of votes

Polling for the second phase of Bihar assembly elections concluded on Tuesday, marking the end of the voting for all 243 seats of the state. The final phase of polling recorded a historic voter turnout of 69.12 per cent, the highest in the state’s electoral history. The voter turnout in the final round stood at 68.94%, according to the Election Commission of India.(@CEOBihar/X)

The Bihar elections was conducted in two phases - the first on November 6 and the second on November 11. Follow the live updates on Bihar exit poll 2025

The high-stakes contest is between Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as well as Congress-led INDIA bloc, better known as the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar.

When will the results be announced?

The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on November 14, following which the Election Commission of India will officially declare the results.

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Friday. While election results are mostly clear by evening on counting days, they are sometimes officially declared the next day post the compilation of data by the Election Commission of India.

The first phase of voting took covered 121 constituencies across 18 districts. It saw a higher voter turnout with 64.66 per cent as compared to that of 2020, which stood at 57.29 per cent.

The second phase of polling, for the remaining 122 constituencies across 20 districts in Bihar, saw a voter turnout of 69.12 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. Some of the notable constituencies in this phase included Gaya, Jamui, Purnia and Bhagalpur.

The Bihar assembly has 243 seats, which makes 122 the majority mark a party or an alliance needs to hit to form government.