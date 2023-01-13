Home / India News / 'When you Google for jobs in achche din': Congress's latest jibe at BJP

'When you Google for jobs in achche din': Congress's latest jibe at BJP

india news
Updated on Jan 13, 2023 07:48 PM IST

The grand old party has hit out at the ruling party on multiple instances over its poll promises.

The Congress tweeted this picture on Friday.
The Congress tweeted this picture on Friday.
BySwati Bhasin

The Congress on Friday lashed out at the BJP, using its rival's tag line of "acche din (good days)", as it accused the ruling party of failing to deliver its poll promise. The BJP had centered its 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign around the promise of "acche din" and ending corruption. While the grand old party has faced multiple poll setbacks since then, that has not stopped it from attacking its rival. In its latest attack, the party tweeted a meme on Google search of jobs in current times. "When you Google for jobs in 'achche din' this is what you get," the post read, and the photo shared along showed "pakode (fritters)" in search results.

This was a tacit jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who ahead of the 2019 national elections, said during an interview to Zee News TV channel: “If someone opens a ‘pakoda’ shop in front of your office, does that not count as employment? The person’s daily earning of 200 will never come into any books or accounts. The truth is massive people are being employed.” But this had triggered a massive backlash from the opposition as leaders alleged that the BJP government could not create jobs.

The issue of unemployment is still being raised by the Congress during its Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra. During its mass contact programme, the party has - on multiple instances - raised the challenges being faced by people while it blamed the BJP. Apart from unemployment, inflation is another issue which Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders have brought up.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
congress bjp
congress bjp

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out