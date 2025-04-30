‘Where is he missing?’: Farooq Abdullah rejects Cong's ‘gayab’ jibe at PM Modi

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday rejected Congress's allegation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being “missing” amid rising tension with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) president Farooq Abdullah speaking to the media.(ANI/File)

“Where is he missing? I know he is in Delhi,” Abdullah said.

The image posted on X by the Congress without naming Modi showed an old photo of him with his body missing, and his clothes forming the outline.

The image carried the message 'Gayab' (missing) on top with a caption in Hindi that read "jimmedari ke samay -- Gayab" (missing at the time of taking responsibility).

The Congress later deleted the post following the backlash.

“We have given our full support to the prime minister. After that, we should not be questioned. The prime minister should do whatever work he necessary,” PTI quoted the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister as saying.

Abdullah, while responding to Pakistan’s repeated assertions of being a nuclear power, reminded them of India’s capabilities.

"We also have nuclear power, and we had it even before them," he said.

“India has never attacked anyone first. It all started from there (Pakistan), and we responded. Even today, we will not use it (nuclear weapons) unless they do. But if they use it, we have it too. May God never let such a situation arise,” he added.

Condemning Pakistan, Abdullah said,"There was the Mumbai attack, and it was proven they did it. The Pathankot attack, they did it, the Uri attack, they did it. They attacked in Kargil, and I was the chief minister at that time. They said they were not involved, but when we took strong action, they ran to the US President asking for help. If they want friendship, then such things cannot continue. It must stop. But if they want hostility, we are ready, and so are they."

‘Armed forces have full freedom’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the armed forces have “complete operational freedom” to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, officials aware of the development told HT.

The meeting at the prime minister's residence was attended by defence minister Rajnath Singh, national security adviser Ajit Doval, chief of defence staff General Anil Chauhan, and the three service chiefs.

In the past, the Modi government carried out surgical strikes inside Pakistan after the terror attack on army soldiers in Uri in 2016 and the Balakot air strike after the killings of CRPF personnel in Pulwama.

Following the terror strike in Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed, India has taken a series of measures targeting Pakistan, including putting in abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty with the neighbouring country.

