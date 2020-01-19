e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
Home / India News / While setting up ropes for trekkers, guide falls to death in Harishchandragad

While setting up ropes for trekkers, guide falls to death in Harishchandragad

The body is suspected to have fallen from the height of over 550 feet where Sawant was setting up the ropes for a team of around 30 rock climbing enthusiasts.

india Updated: Jan 19, 2020 16:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Arun Sawant, who had done the climb multiple times before, fell from the cliff on Saturday and his body was found by rescue teams on Sunday morning.
Arun Sawant, who had done the climb multiple times before, fell from the cliff on Saturday and his body was found by rescue teams on Sunday morning.(HT photo)
         

A trekker in his 60s fell to his death while setting up for a session of rock climbing from the Kokan Kada edge of Harishchandragad fort in Ahmednagar.

Arun Sawant, who had done the climb multiple times before, fell from the cliff on Saturday and his body was found by rescue teams on Sunday morning.

The body is suspected to have fallen from the height of over 550 feet where Sawant was setting up the ropes for a team of around 30 rock climbing enthusiasts, according to sources.

“We got the information about the incident on Saturday night. Our team, along with two other teams, left from Lonavla to Harishchandragad. His body was found in the morning and the team he was leading was brought back up safely,” said a member of Shivdurga trekking group from Lonavla.

Sawant was a resident of Mumbai and worked with MTNL while being an active member of the trekking and mountaineering community. Sawant had done multiple treks in and around Pune such as Duke’s Nose, Sandhan Valley, Thitabi waterfall in Malshej ghat which have now become major attraction for enthusiasts.

tags
top news
‘Don’t understand why India did it’: Bangladesh PM on citizenship law
‘Don’t understand why India did it’: Bangladesh PM on citizenship law
‘Oppn putting women in anti-CAA protests to vitiate atmosphere’: Adityanath
‘Oppn putting women in anti-CAA protests to vitiate atmosphere’: Adityanath
IND vs AUS Live: Saini removes Turner after Smith registers 9th ODI ton
IND vs AUS Live: Saini removes Turner after Smith registers 9th ODI ton
‘Rumours’: UP cops on accusations of taking away protesters’ blankets
‘Rumours’: UP cops on accusations of taking away protesters’ blankets
‘If Amit Shah wants...’: Sanjay Raut on Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue
‘If Amit Shah wants...’: Sanjay Raut on Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue
Shabana Azmi is in ICU but all scan reports positive: Javed Akhtar
Shabana Azmi is in ICU but all scan reports positive: Javed Akhtar
Here are the top Amazon Great Indian Sale offers on budget smartphones
Here are the top Amazon Great Indian Sale offers on budget smartphones
Mumbai Marathon 2020: Thousands participate, Uddhav Thackeray flags off Dream Run
Mumbai Marathon 2020: Thousands participate, Uddhav Thackeray flags off Dream Run
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news