While setting up ropes for trekkers, guide falls to death in Harishchandragad

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 16:15 IST

A trekker in his 60s fell to his death while setting up for a session of rock climbing from the Kokan Kada edge of Harishchandragad fort in Ahmednagar.

Arun Sawant, who had done the climb multiple times before, fell from the cliff on Saturday and his body was found by rescue teams on Sunday morning.

The body is suspected to have fallen from the height of over 550 feet where Sawant was setting up the ropes for a team of around 30 rock climbing enthusiasts, according to sources.

“We got the information about the incident on Saturday night. Our team, along with two other teams, left from Lonavla to Harishchandragad. His body was found in the morning and the team he was leading was brought back up safely,” said a member of Shivdurga trekking group from Lonavla.

Sawant was a resident of Mumbai and worked with MTNL while being an active member of the trekking and mountaineering community. Sawant had done multiple treks in and around Pune such as Duke’s Nose, Sandhan Valley, Thitabi waterfall in Malshej ghat which have now become major attraction for enthusiasts.