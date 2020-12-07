e-paper
Home / India News / Who gave Bharat Bandh call and the parties supporting it: All you need to know

Who gave Bharat Bandh call and the parties supporting it: All you need to know

Numerous opposition and Left parties have supported the call for the nationwide strike in protest against the farm laws passed by the Centre.

india Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 22:43 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Farmer unions have called for a Bharat Bandh on December 8
Farmer unions have called for a Bharat Bandh on December 8(PTI photo)
         

As many as 35 farmer unions have called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ or a nationwide strike on Tuesday against the three farm laws passed by the Centre in September. The unions include the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and its different factions, Krantikari Kisan Union and Kisan Sangharsh Committee. Some other Left Front backed groups are also part of this.

Numerous opposition and Left parties including the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Samajwadi Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) have supported the call for the bandh.

A joint platform of 10 central trade unions has also extended its support to the call. The platform comprises of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

The controversial farm laws, that according to the farmers would make them vulnerable to exploitation by big corporations, are -- The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

