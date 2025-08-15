Who is Prerna Deosthalee, Indian Navy officer appeared on Amitabh Bachchan's KBC episode?

The Independence Day special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 17 is set to air on Friday night. The episode will offer viewers a rare glimpse into the planning and execution of Operation Sindoor – India's counterterror mission launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Commander Prerna Deosthalee is a serving officer in the Indian Navy. (Instagram/ssbcrackexams)

The Independence Day special episode of KBC season 17 is set to air at 9pm. The special episode, hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, will see three decorated women officers of the Indian Armed Forces – Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force, and Commander Prerna Deosthalee of the Indian Navy.

The three officers will share the inside story behind the operation that rattled Pakistan's terror infrastructure in just 22 minutes.

Who is Prerna Deosthalee?



Commander Prerna Deosthalee is a serving officer in the Indian Navy. According to reports, she was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 2009 and got her permanent commission in 2020.

According to a CNBCTV18 report, Deosthalee was born in Mumbai and has a postgraduate degree in psychology from St. Xavier's College.

She has also served as the First Lieutenant on the warship INS Chennai.