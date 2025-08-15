Sofia Qureshi, Vyomika Singh reveal how India checkmated Pakistan with Op Sindoor

The Independence Day special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 17 is set to offer viewers a rare glimpse into the planning and execution of Operation Sindoor - India's counterterror mission launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Sofiya Qureshi, Vyomika Singh share Operation Sindoor story on KBC(YouTube/@KBCIndia)

The special episode, airing at 9 pm today on Sony TV, will see three decorated women officers of the Indian Armed Forces share the inside story behind the operation that rattled Pakistan's terror infrastructure in just 22 minutes.

A promo shared by the channel shows host Amitabh Bachchan welcoming Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian Army, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force, and Commander Prerna Deosthalee of the Indian Navy - all of whom played pivotal roles in planning and executing the mission. The officers had also been the public face of the operation during official media briefings earlier this year.

The three officers on Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor involved targeted strikes on nine Pakistani terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan. According to the officers, the mission was a direct retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pakistan has been carrying out such acts repeatedly. A response was necessary, and that’s why Operation Sindoor was planned,” said Col Sofiya Qureshi.

The operation targeted nine Pakistani terror camps - six in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and three deeper inside Pakistani territory. Intelligence inputs indicated that these camps were not only training grounds for militants but also hubs for cross-border infiltration and arms smuggling.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh highlighted the speed and precision of the strikes: “From 1:05 am to 1:30 am, we completed the entire operation in just 25 minutes.”

These strikes were coordinated across land, air, and sea, with the Army, Air Force, and Navy working in synchronisation. While the Air Force conducted precision bombing on designated coordinates, Army units along the LoC executed supporting strikes to neutralise launch pads, and naval elements monitored potential escape routes.

Commander Prerna Deosthalee emphasised the mission’s planning accuracy:

“Targets were destroyed and no civilians were harmed. That was a top priority for us.”

Controversy over the KBC episode

While the appearance of serving officers on a popular game show has been hailed by some as a morale boost and a tribute to the Armed Forces, it has also sparked criticism. Several political leaders and social media users have questioned whether it breaches military protocol and accused the government of using the operation for political publicity.

The Defence Ministry has not issued an official comment on the matter. However, according to Armed Forces regulations, wearing the uniform in public entertainment events is generally discouraged unless authorised and linked to official duties.