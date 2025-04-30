Who is Deven Bharti, the new commissioner of Mumbai Police?

Senior IPS officer Deven Bharti was appointed the new commissioner of Mumbai police, officials said on Wednesday. He will take charge as the city’s top cop later in the evening from incumbent Vivek Phansalkar, who is retiring after serving the force for 35 years. Deven Bharti will take charge as Mumbai police commissioner on Wednesday evening from incumbent Vivek Phansalkar.(ANI)

A 1994-batch IPS (Indian Police Service) officer, Bharti is currently the special commissioner of the Mumbai police.

The coveted post of Mumbai police commissioner has traditionally been of the ADGP rank, but it has been upgraded to the DG rank in a few recent postings.

Who is Deven Bharti, the new Mumbai police commissioner?

He will be promoted to the director general rank in August. He is scheduled to retire in 2028.

Before his appointment, Bharti had served the 50,000-strong police force in the metropolis in various capacities, including as joint commissioner of police (law and order), additional commissioner of police (crime), and deputy commissioner of police (crime).

In his career, he has also headed the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS), besides serving as the inspector general of police (law and order ) in the state police headquarters.

Before being assigned to the Mumbai police, Bharti had also served on central deputation.

Known for his investigative skills, Bharti has also been a part of many high-profile cases, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack in which 166 people were killed.

Bharti, 56, is an officer trusted highly by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. He had worked as joint commissioner (law and order) in the first stint of Devendra Fadnavis as CM, reported HT.

Bharti hails from Bihar's Darbhanga and has done a master's from the Delhi School of Economics. He did his matriculation in Jharkhand

The top cop faced many inquiries and offences during the MVA rule. However, these were cleared recently, the HT report said.