Who is DJ Nicky? DJ scheduled to perform at Goa nightclub speaks after deadly fire that killed 25

A Mumbai-based disc jockey known professionally as DJ Nicky came into public focus after a deadly fire tore through a popular nightclub in Goa, where she was scheduled to perform. DJ Nicky was scheduled to perform at Goa club(Instagram/dj_nicky29)

What happened at Birch by Romeo Lane?

The fire broke out around midnight on Sunday at the Arpora nightclub. Officials said the blaze spread rapidly through the structure, leaving limited time for people inside to escape.

Authorities confirmed that 25 people died in the incident. The victims included 20 staff members and five tourists. By Sunday evening, all the victims had been identified. Among the tourists were four people from Delhi, including three members of the same family, and one individual from Karnataka.

Emergency responders and officials described the scene as chaotic, with the fire quickly engulfing the club.

DJ Nicky and the planned performance

DJ Nicky’s real name is Mita Nikki. She is a Mumbai-based DJ who regularly performs at nightlife venues across the country. On Sunday, she was listed to perform at Birch by Romeo Lane, a well-known club located about 25 kilometres from Panaji.

After news of the fire spread, DJ Nicky addressed concerns about her safety through a message posted on Instagram. “Hey everyone….just wanted to let you know I'm okay and safe,” she wrote. She said she had not reached the venue when the incident occurred and confirmed she was safe.

“This incident happened on the way, before I could reach Birch Goa last night,” adding that she was shaken by the loss of life and was praying for the victims and those injured.

Also read: 'Deeply shaken': Goa nightclub owner Saurabh Luthra breaks silence on fire that killed 25

DJ Nicky's Instagram story

Cause of the fire under investigation

Initial reports suggested the blaze may have started due to a gas-cylinder explosion near the kitchen area. However, later eyewitness accounts pointed to a different possibility. Some witnesses claimed the fire appeared to begin on the dance floor during a stage act involving indoor pyrotechnics or firecrackers.

Following the incident, the Goa government suspended three senior officials linked to the nightclub’s operations. The suspensions were related to alleged lapses in allowing the establishment to begin functioning in 2023 despite regulatory concerns.

As investigations continue, attention remains on accountability, safety lapses, and the circumstances that led to one of Goa’s deadliest nightlife tragedies.