Who is Kalidas Kolambkar, candidate who scored 1st win for BJP in Maharashtra?

Maharashtra elections: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kalidas Kolambkar on Saturday retained his Wadala assembly constituency in Mumbai. BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar.(Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

He defeated his rival Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Shraddha Jadhav by 24,973 votes. The BJP leader received a total of 66,800 votes, while Jadhav, a former Mumbai mayor, got 41,827 votes.

Notably, this is Kolambkar's ninth consecutive win, making him one of the senior-most MLAs in the state.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is on course to retain power in Maharashtra. The alliance has won 18 seats and is leading in 207 other seats in the 288 assembly seats, as per the latest figures by the Election Commission. The Maha Vika Aghadi (MVA) alliance has won one seat and is leading in 52 seats.

Who is Kalidas Kolambkar?