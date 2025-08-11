Who is KN Rajanna? Karnataka minister resigns over remarks on ‘vote theft’ row
Karnataka cooperation minister KN Rajanna on Monday resigned from his post hours after his comments on alleged electoral roll irregularities stirred a political storm.
Rajanna, speaking earlier, acknowledged that discrepancies in the voter list, which Rahul Gandhi had described as “vote theft” in Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura constituency, had occurred while the Congress was in power.
His admission contradicted the party’s current position and drew sharp criticism from deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar.
“When was the voter list prepared? It was during our government’s tenure. At that time, was everyone just sitting quietly with eyes closed?” Rajanna said, warning that casual remarks on such matters could open the door to uncomfortable truths.
"These irregularities did take place, that’s the truth. They happened right in front of our eyes and we should feel ashamed. We didn’t act then, and we must be more alert in the future,” he added.
Following his resignation, chief minister Siddaramaiah dismissed Rajanna from the cabinet. As per a PTI report, a letter to remove Rajanna was sent by Siddaramaiah to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, which was accepted by the Raj Bhavan on Monday afternoon.
Who is KN Rajanna?
- Rajanna, a veteran politician, served as the cooperation minister in the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government.
- He first entered the Karnataka Legislative Council in 1998, he later served as an MLA from Madhugiri, winning elections in 2013 and 2023.
- Born in Karnataka's Tumkur Taluk, Rajanna holds a B.Sc. and L.L.B.He also serves as the director of Karnataka State Co-operative Apex Bank Limited in Bangalore and the District Co-operative Central Bank in Tumkur.
- He is also the member of the agricultural produce marketing committee in Tumkur and had previously served as the chairman of town panchayat in Kyathasandra.
- In March, Rajanna stirred controversy by claiming that 48 politicians, including national leaders, had been honey-trapped.
- Earlier this, Rajanna caused a political stir in Karnataka after he claimed that Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi may succeed DK Shivakumar as the new president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).