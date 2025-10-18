Who is Nagma Mohamed Mallick? IFS officer appointed India’s next ambassador to Japan

Indian Foreign Service officer Nagma Mohamed Mallick has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Japan. She is presently posted as Ambassador to the Republic of Poland. Nagma Mohamed Mallick was the deputy chief of mission in Thailand between 2010 and 2012. (X)

"Ms Nagma Mohamed Mallick (IFS: 1991), presently our Ambassador to the Republic of Poland, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Japan," the MEA statement read. She will take the assignment shortly.

Mallick is one of India's most distinguished diplomats, with a career spanning over three decades across continents. Currently serving as India's Ambassador to Poland, she has held several key positions representing India's interests on the global stage.

Who is Nagma Mohamed Mallick? A 1991-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service, she began her diplomatic career in Paris, where she served at the Embassy of India to the French Republic and at the Indian Mission to UNESCO.

In New Delhi, she served in various capacities in the Government of India, beginning as Desk Officer in the West Europe Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, then on the personal staff of Prime Minister Mr IK Gujral in the Prime Minister's Office, and finally as the first woman Deputy Chief of Protocol (Ceremonial).

Her overseas assignments have been equally illustrious. Mallick has served in India's missions in Nepal and Sri Lanka as First Secretary and Counsellor, respectively.

She was Deputy Chief of Mission in Thailand between 2010 and 2012, Ambassador to Tunisia from 2012 to 2015, and High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam from 2015 to 2018.

Back home, she has held pivotal roles in the Ministry of External Affairs, including Deputy Spokesperson, Director of the Eurasia Division handling India's relations with Russia and CIS countries, and Head of the Policy Planning Division.

As Additional Secretary (Africa), she oversaw India's engagement with Eastern and Southern African nations, supervising relations with the entire continent. Early life and family Nagma Mallick is an alumna with a Bachelor's degree in English Literature and a Master's degree in Sociology.

Married with two children, she speaks English, French, Hindi, Urdu and Malayalam. Her interests include Indian classical dance and music, English literature, fitness, and nutrition.