Who is Narayana Gowda, the activist behind pro-Kannada protest in Bengaluru?

TA Narayana Gowda and 29 of his associates were arrested in Bengaluru after their pro-Kannada protest turned violent on Wednesday. They have been sent to judicial custody after they were produced in the court. The activists of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike went on a rampage in Bengaluru damaging signboards of shops not written in Kannada. The vandalism once again brought the language debate to the limelight with Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah promising an ordinance to make 60% Kannada mandatory on signboards. Amid the row, social media users questioned Narayana Gowda's proximity to the Congress leadership. TA Narayana Gowda and his associates have been sent to jail for vandalising in Bengaluru.

Who is TA Narayana Gowda?

1. Narayana Gowda is the state president of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike. The organisation's motto is 'Kannada is caste, Kannda is religion and Kannada is God'.

2. Narayana Gowda's Karnataka Rakshana Vedike played a prominent role in the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute as well.

3. Recently, Narayana Gowda wrote a letter to PM Modi using his own blood urging him to intervene in the Cauvery River water issue.

4. Narayana Gowda and his outfit gained prominence when in 2005 they smeared black paint on the face of the then Belagavi corporation Mayor Vijay More after he passed a resolution to include Belagavi in Maharashtra.

5. Narayana Gowda was originally a garment worker from Hassan who later on became the owner of a garment factory.

6. The outfit has also been accused of extorting money.

7. After Wednesday's vandalism in Bengaluru, several social media users asked why Narayana Gowda's daughter studies in the United States, and not in Karnataka.

Pro-Kannada protest in Bengaluru: Latest updates

The protests were brought under control after the activists including Narayana Gowda were taken into custody. Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar denounced the vandalism but at the same time reiterated that 60% Kannada on signboards is a must. An ordinance will be brought to this effect and a deadline of February 28, 2024 will be given to commercial establishments to implement this, the chief minister said.

"According to Section 17 (6) of the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act 2022, the upper half of the signboards displaying the names of commercial industries, business establishments, consultation centers, hospitals, laboratories, entertainment centers and hotels etc., carried on with the approval of the government or local authority, shall be in Kannada," Siddaramaiah said.

"We have not stopped them from protesting, but we have taken action against those who have taken the law into their hands... Election thing, let's see when it comes; the government is here to maintain law and order. Anyone can protest, but no one should cause damage to government or public property and take the law into one's own hands." Shivakumar said.