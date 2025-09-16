Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Who is Nupur Bora, Assam bureaucrat accused of contentious land transfers?

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 16, 2025 02:18 pm IST

Nupur Bora has been accused of amassing wealth disproportionate to her declared assets after her residences across Assam were raided on Monday.  

A civil services officer in Assam has come under the scanner for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to her declared assets. Nupur Bora, who joined the Assam Civil Service in 2019, was taken into custody on Monday after police recovered 92 lakh in cash and jewellery valued at nearly 2 crore. An additional 10 lakh was seized from her rented house in Barpeta.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma said that Bora had been under surveillance for the last six months over complaints of dubious land transfer.(X-@aboyobbhuyan)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma said that Bora had been under surveillance for the last six months over complaints of dubious land transfer.(X-@aboyobbhuyan)

The raids were carried out by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Bora had been under surveillance for the last six months following complaints about dubious land transfers.

Born in 1989 in Golaghat, Bora joined the Assam Civil Service in 2019 as an Assistant Commissioner in Karbi Anglong. In 2023, she was transferred to Barpeta as a Circle Officer. A graduate in English literature from Gauhati University, Bora had earlier worked as a lecturer at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) before joining the civil services.

During her tenure in Barpeta, she allegedly facilitated the illegal transfer of government and Satra land to suspected illegal settlers referred to as Miya, Moneycontrol reported. In Assam, Bengali-speaking Muslims—often called Miya Muslims—are frequently portrayed by the BJP as illegal migrants from Bangladesh and a demographic “threat” to indigenous Assamese communities.

“This officer had transferred Hindu land to suspicious individuals in exchange for money when she was posted in the Barpeta revenue circle,” CM Sarma alleged, adding that strict action has been initiated against her.

Earlier, the Akhil Gogoi-led Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) had lodged a complaint against Bora, accusing her of maintaining a “rate card” for land services, charging bribes ranging from 1,500 to 2 lakh.

The case has surfaced less than a year after another controversial episode involving bureaucrat Puja Khedkar, who was found guilty of faking her identity to secure extra exam attempts. Khedkar had misrepresented her caste and disability status and was dismissed from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) by the Centre. She was also found to own property worth 22 crore, along with luxury cars, gold, and diamonds.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Who is Nupur Bora, Assam bureaucrat accused of contentious land transfers?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On