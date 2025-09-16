Who is Nupur Bora, Assam bureaucrat accused of contentious land transfers?

A civil services officer in Assam has come under the scanner for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to her declared assets. Nupur Bora, who joined the Assam Civil Service in 2019, was taken into custody on Monday after police recovered ₹92 lakh in cash and jewellery valued at nearly ₹2 crore. An additional ₹10 lakh was seized from her rented house in Barpeta. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma said that Bora had been under surveillance for the last six months over complaints of dubious land transfer.(X-@aboyobbhuyan)

The raids were carried out by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Bora had been under surveillance for the last six months following complaints about dubious land transfers.

Born in 1989 in Golaghat, Bora joined the Assam Civil Service in 2019 as an Assistant Commissioner in Karbi Anglong. In 2023, she was transferred to Barpeta as a Circle Officer. A graduate in English literature from Gauhati University, Bora had earlier worked as a lecturer at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) before joining the civil services.

During her tenure in Barpeta, she allegedly facilitated the illegal transfer of government and Satra land to suspected illegal settlers referred to as Miya, Moneycontrol reported. In Assam, Bengali-speaking Muslims—often called Miya Muslims—are frequently portrayed by the BJP as illegal migrants from Bangladesh and a demographic “threat” to indigenous Assamese communities.

“This officer had transferred Hindu land to suspicious individuals in exchange for money when she was posted in the Barpeta revenue circle,” CM Sarma alleged, adding that strict action has been initiated against her.

Earlier, the Akhil Gogoi-led Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) had lodged a complaint against Bora, accusing her of maintaining a “rate card” for land services, charging bribes ranging from ₹1,500 to ₹2 lakh.

The case has surfaced less than a year after another controversial episode involving bureaucrat Puja Khedkar, who was found guilty of faking her identity to secure extra exam attempts. Khedkar had misrepresented her caste and disability status and was dismissed from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) by the Centre. She was also found to own property worth ₹22 crore, along with luxury cars, gold, and diamonds.