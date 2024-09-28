Who is Riya Barde alias Arohi Barde, Bangladeshi porn star arrested for fake Indian documents?

Riya Arvinda Barde, a Bangladeshi adult film actress, was arrested in Ulhasnagar of Thane district in Maharashtra on Thursday for staying illegally in India using fake documents, officials told news agency PTI. Bangladeshi adult film actress, Riya Barde was arrested in Ulhasnagar on Thursday for staying illegally in India using fake documents(Onlinetadka/X)

The Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar received a tip-off about Riya Bard's identity and involvement in a cheating and forgery case, following which an FIR was registered against her under IPC sections related to cheating, forgery and common intention, along with the Foreigners Act.

Also Read: Bangladeshi adult actress Riya Barde arrested in Thane for using fake Indian documents

According to the police reports, an investigation into Riya Barde's identity had begun a year ago, revealing that her birth certificate, school leaving certificate and passport listed three different places of birth - West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Achalpur in Maharashtra's Amravati district.

Also Read: Bangladesh 'super fan' Tiger Roby beaten up during 2nd Test against India, rushed to hospital: Report

Not only did Riya Barde fabricate her own documents, she also allegedly conspired to obtain a fake education certificate and passport for one of her accomplices. Riya Barde's arrest was one among eight others this week in Maharashtra where Bangladeshi nationals were staying illegally in India.

What we know about Riya Barde:

Family

Identified as Riya Arvind Barde, the Bangladeshi porn star is also known as Arohi Barde and Banna Sheikh, reported The Times of India.

Also Read: ‘Go back, step down’: Bangladeshi nationals protest against Muhammad Yunus in US over attacks on Hindus

Riya Barde was living illegally in India with her mother Anjali Barde also known as Ruby Sheikh, her brother Ravindra/Riyaz Sheikh and sister Ritu/Moni Sheikh.

Police officials told The Times of India that her mother allegedly married Arvind Barde from Amravati so they could continue residing within the country.

Currently, Riya's father and mother are residing in Qatar according to the police while her siblings are yet to be found.

Career

The police told The Times of India that Riya Barde was an adult film actress who had been employed in projects done by Raj Kundra productions. She also worked alongside performer Gehana Vasisth in several films.

According to film site IMDB she is well-known for her work in a film called Aamras (2023).

Riya Barde was previously arrested by police in Mumbai in connection with a case related to prostitution under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.