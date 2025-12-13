Who is Satadru Dutta? Man behind Messi's India tour, now under scanner for mismanagement

The chaos at football star Lionel Messi's event at Kolkata's Salt Lake stadium on Saturday has setoff a blame-game and political slugfest as the Opposition BJP accused Mamata-led TMC government of mismanagement. BJP's Suvendu Adhikari demanded arrest of organiser Satadru Dutta, among others, including sports minister Arup Biswas and fire minister Sujit Bose. Organiser Satadru Dutta (R) with Argentina football star Lionel Messi has been detained over chaos at the Salt Lake Stadium during Messi's India Tour in Kolkata, India, on Saturday, December 13, 2025. (Hindustan Times)

Track updates on Messi India tour here

In reaction to the backlash, the TMC also shifted the blame on Dutta as the party said that events at Salt Lake stadium were result of ‘serious mismanagement by the private organisers entrusted with the event.’

Dutta was held by the Bidhannagar Police for “mismanagement” of the event from the Kolkata airport, where he had gone to see off Messi and his entourage on their way to Hyderabad. Police later confirmed that Datta was arrested and that the situation was also brought under control. Not long ago, Dutta was being celebrated as the man behind Messi's India tour and he is now being scrutinised for the chaos at Salt Lake stadium.

Who is Satadru Dutta?

Dutta, 45, is a sports promoter and business consultant and runs A Satadru Dutta Initiative, an event management and sports promotion company, under which he has got football stars like Maradona and Pele to the city of Kolkata which is know for its passion of the game.

Also read: GRAP Stage IV in Delhi-NCR severe AQI, smog chokes cities: What is allowed and what is not

His social media handles are filled with photographs of footballers and his most recent posts are about Messi's India tour. In the run up to the G.O.A.T India tour 2025, Dutta also praised chief ministers of Bengal, Maharashtra and Telangana in a social media post on November 12. “It’s a proud moment for Goat Tour of India to be blessed by three dynamic Chief Ministers of India,” he wrote on Facebook.

In an interview with Telegraph in 2023, Dutta said he was always inclined to entrepreneurship and “something big that not only brings money, but also happiness and pride”. He was born and brought up in Hooghly’s Rishra town. He initially worked in the finance sector with IL&FS and then with HSBC up until 2011, according to reports.

Also read: Lost 5 kgs, no sleep: Goa club dancer left traumatised by deadly fire that killed 25

Dutta's website shows everything about him-- passion for football, love for family and his rapport with bigwigs like Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, veteran Indian cricketer Saurav Ganguly.

According to the Telegraph, Dutta was the one who organised the book launch event for Ganguly's memoir ‘A Century Is Not Enough’. He was the man behind recreating the Lord’s pavilion at Garia’s Mitali Sangha community Durga Puja in 2022 for extended celebration of Ganguly’s 50th birthday.

A brief bio on Dutta's website says, “In the journey of life, I stand as a testament to the transformative power of time. I believe that staying humble in the face of success is the key to unlocking one’s true potential. Time, a powerful force, teaches the value of humility, shaping my ethos and guiding my path.”

What happened at Salt Lake stadium?

Messi's brief appearance at the Salt Lake stadium left fans aghast, who resorted to vandalism at the stadium and threw bottles and chairs from the stands. They broke barricades to storm the ground that was refurbished for the 2017 under-17 World Cup.

Fans alleged that the event was reduced to a VIP spectacle and the football star was surrounded by actors and leaders and fans could hardly catch a glimpse despite paying heft amounts for the tickets ranging between ₹4,000 to ₹25,000.

While CM Mamata apologised to the fans, she also announced a high-levell probe in the matter. Police said organiser of the event has been arrested and fans will receive the refund of their tickets.