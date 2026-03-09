Who is Vallabh Maheshwari? Jaipur business tycoon who died in BMW crash in Rajasthan's Alwar

Renowned Jaipur-based industrialist and business tycoon Vallabh Maheshwari on Sunday died in a tragic road accident on the Alwar stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway. Carrying a whopping 32-year-long experience in business management and corporate governance, Vallabh Maheshwari hailed from Jaipur and had a strong reputation across multiple business sectors. (X/@@TheDailyPioneer)

Maheshwari, 62, was the managing director of Shakun Group and was travelling from Jaipur to Mathura.

The accident occurred after the car he war travelling in lost control, rammed the roadside barricades, and hit a culvert wall before it overturned in a fatal crash. The accident occurred on the expressway under the Raini police station area, reported news agency PTI.

The force of the collision mangled Maheshwari's BMW car beyond recognition.

The two people, Maheshwari and his driver were taken to a local hospital. After primary treatment, Maheshwari was referred to another hospital in Alwar, where doctors declared him dead.

The driver sustained mild injuries.

Who is Vallabh Maheshwari? Vallabh Maheshwari was the director across multiple branches of the Shakun Group - Jaipur-based industrial conglomerate founded in the early 2000s and also was associated with 12 companies at the time of his death.

Apart from this, Maheshwari served as a designated partner in Shakun Fort and Palace LLP and Shakun Realty LLP.

The Shakun Group operates across the full value chain of its sector, from establishing the relevant industry infrastructure and processing resources through to transporting and delivering finished products to end-users, reported LiveMint.

Carrying a whopping 32-year-long experience in business management and corporate governance, Maheshwari hailed from Jaipur and had a strong reputation across multiple business sectors.

He served as a partner and director across firms specializing in advertising, infrastructure, real estate and hospitality including SGM Buildcon Private Limited, Shakun Communication Infrastructure Private Limited, Shakun Advertising Private Limited, Manokamna Real Estate Private Limited and N.S. Publicity India Private Limited.

His experience revolved around business operations, corporate management and the strategic expansion of multiple ventures across sectors.

He had earlier worked for Sarvottam Buildhome Private Limited, according to the LiveMint report.

He also contributed to several verticals of the Shakun Group such as Roop Shakun Foundation, Shakun Buildhome Private Limited and Shakun Hotels and Resorts Private Limited.