WHO mulls vaccine allocation in phases: Who would get it first?

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 12:48 IST

The World Health Organization (WHO) has proposed allocating vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) equitably to all countries to reduce overall risk, warning that wealthy nations move to corner limited supplies will hinder efforts to end the pandemic.

The WHO said the allocation of coronavirus vaccines should be first made proportionally to all nations and then considering the vulnerability of their populations.

Several countries have set up expert committees to decide on the next tier of distribution as initially only a limited amount of vaccines will be available before mass production.

In June, the WHO had come out with a tentative plan of ‘strategic allocation’ of the coronavirus vaccine. It said healthcare workers should be given priority first followed by adults older than 65 and those having comorbidities such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, obesity, or chronic respiratory disease.

The world body hopes the coronavirus crisis can be over in less than two years, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday. “Our situation now with more technology, of course with more connectiveness, the virus has a better chance of spreading, it can move fast,” he said.

Here is how these countries are working a way out to distribute the Covid-19 vaccine once ready:

India

The government took the first steps on Monday to potentially secure a procurement deal for a Covid-19 vaccine, asking officials of five pharmaceutical firms, including three that have candidates in clinical trials, to present a road map within three days of how soon they can produce large quantities and what pricing they expect if their shot is approved.

India is yet to strike a pre-production deal with any of the vaccine developers that are in the race for a successful candidate, a strategy several advanced economies such as United States, United Kingdom and some European Union nations have adopted in order to jump what might be a long waiting line.

United States

A subgroup of the Centre for Disease Control’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has suggested a tiered system on prioritising vaccine recipients, according to a report in journal Science. The top tier includes 12 million highest risk healthcare professionals and national security workers.

Australia

While announcing a deal with pharma major AstraZeneca, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that all Australians would get vaccinated for free and also suggested that he would also like it to become mandatory for everyone in his country.

Russia

Russia has become the first country to grant regulatory approval to a Covid-19 vaccine. “We will begin the stage-by-stage civilian use of the vaccine. First and foremost, we would like to offer vaccination to those who come into contact with infected persons at work. These are medical workers. And also those who are responsible for children’s health – teachers,” Russian health minister Mikhail Murashko told TASS news agency.

Canada

In Canada, the National Advisory Committee on Immunisation has recommended prioritising people with health conditions that are risk factors for Covid-19, such as asthma, diabetes, hypertension, chronic lung disease and cardiovascular disease, followed by those whose jobs make them more susceptible, such as emergency and healthcare workers. Third on the list are those living in long-term care or crowded or remote locations and people with tobacco, alcohol or drug use disorders.