e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / WHO praises efforts to contain Covid-19 in Dharavi

WHO praises efforts to contain Covid-19 in Dharavi

Nine new Covid-19 cases were reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai on Thursday taking the total number of cases to 2,347.

india Updated: Jul 11, 2020 11:03 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Geneva, Switzerland
Health care staff check the temperature and pulse rate of the residents of Dharavi during Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai.
Health care staff check the temperature and pulse rate of the residents of Dharavi during Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

The World Health Organisation (WHO) praised the efforts taken to contain the coronavirus in Mumbai’s Dharavi while saying that only aggressive action combined with national unity and global solidarity can turn this pandemic around.

“There are many examples from around the world that have shown that even if the outbreak is very intense, it can still be brought back under control,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO DG.

“And some of these examples are Italy, Spain and South Korea, and even in Dharavi - a densely packed area in the megacity of Mumbai - a strong focus on community engagement and the basics of testing, tracing, isolating and treating all those that are sick is key to breaking the chains of transmission and suppressing the virus,” the UN Health Body Chief.

The WHO DG emphasised on the need for leadership, community participation and collective solidarity.

“From countries where there is exponential growth, to places that are loosening restrictions and now starting to see cases rise. We need leadership, community participation and collective solidarity,” he said.

Nine new Covid-19 cases were reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai on Thursday taking the total number of cases to 2,347.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India reached 7,93,802 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total number of cases, 2,76,685 are active, 4,95,513 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 21,604 have died so far due to the infection.

tags
top news
Rapid antigen kits, tests without prescription may push up cases in Mumbai
Rapid antigen kits, tests without prescription may push up cases in Mumbai
With one word, Rahul Gandhi questions govt’s claim on 750MW Rewa solar project
With one word, Rahul Gandhi questions govt’s claim on 750MW Rewa solar project
‘Covid-19 biggest test of robustness of our economic system’: RBI Guv
‘Covid-19 biggest test of robustness of our economic system’: RBI Guv
Covid-19 vaccine unlikely before 2021, TB vaccine shows promise in reducing deaths
Covid-19 vaccine unlikely before 2021, TB vaccine shows promise in reducing deaths
Share ‘inspiring anecdotes’ that have changed lives: PM Modi calls for ideas for July’s Mann Ki Baat
Share ‘inspiring anecdotes’ that have changed lives: PM Modi calls for ideas for July’s Mann Ki Baat
‘Don’t take voters for granted; even Indira, Atal had lost’: Pawar
‘Don’t take voters for granted; even Indira, Atal had lost’: Pawar
Working on executive order to establish merit-based immigration system, says Trump
Working on executive order to establish merit-based immigration system, says Trump
LIVE: Covid-19 worst health, economic crisis in last 100 years, says RBI Guv
LIVE: Covid-19 worst health, economic crisis in last 100 years, says RBI Guv
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In