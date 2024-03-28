Who was A Ganeshamurthi, MDMK MP who allegedly attempted suicide?

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) MP A Ganeshamurthi, who allegedly attempted suicide recently, died at a hospital in Coimbatore on Thursday morning. Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu's Erode A Ganeshamurthi.(X)

The MDMK leader, who fought the last Lok Sabha elections on a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) ticket from Tamil Nadu's Erode, was hospitalised on March 24 after he allegedly attempted to end his life by consuming pesticide.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

After an initial check-up, he was admitted to the ICU and was put on a ventilator, news agency PTI reported. The Lok Sabha MP was later shifted to a private hospital in nearby Coimbatore. He died at 5.05am on Thursday, March 28.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin expressed grief over the demise of Erode MP.

“I was shocked and in pain after knowing the news of Ganeshamurthi's demise,” Stalin said, according to ANI. "He started his political career in the DMK and worked well. Later, he joined Vaiko. Losing Ganeshamurthi is painful and can't be expressed. Condolences to his family, friends and MDMK cadres."

Who was A Ganeshamurthi?