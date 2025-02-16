Who will be new Delhi CM? BJP legislative party meeting tomorrow

The wait for new Delhi chief minister is likely to end tomorrow. The Bharatiya Janata Party's legislative party meeting will be held on Monday at 3pm, ANI reported citing sources. BJP supporters listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during celebrations of the party's victory in the Delhi Assembly poll, at the BJP HQ in New Delhi on Februay 8.(PTI file)

All the 48 newly elected BJP MLAs will assemble at the Delhi BJP office to name their leader, who will be sworn in as the new chief minister of the capital.

On Friday, BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is returning (from his foreign visit) by tonight. There will be a meeting of our parliamentary board tomorrow or the day after. Delhi's new CM will be before you."

The BJP had won 48 out of 70 seats in the Delhi assembly elections, ousting the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from power in the national capital.

The AAP, which ruled Delhi for more than 10 years, ended up winning just 22 seats in the hotly contested elections, the results of which were declared on February 8.

Several AAP leaders, including former CM Arvind Kejriwal, lost in their strongholds, while outgoing chief minister Atishi managed to retain her seat.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years (1998-2013), once again failed to win a single seat, continuing its downward trend.

BJP to appoint observers

The BJP is set to appoint observers for holding talks with the newly elected party MLAs as the process to finalise the new chief minister of Delhi.

Among the newly-elected MLAs, the names of Parvesh Verma, the BJP's Jat face in the capital who defeated Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat, and former Delhi BJP presidents Vijender Gupta and Satish Upadhyay have been cited as frontrunners for the chief minister's post.

"You never know... The national leadership can come up with an altogether fresh face who fits the bill and is capable of discharging the duties as Delhi chief minister amid high expectations of the people," a BJP leader told PTI.