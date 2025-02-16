Amid suspense over Delhi CM, BJP to appoint ‘observers’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to appoint observers for holding talks with the newly elected party MLAs as the process to finalise the new chief minister of Delhi, party officials aware of the matter, said. The observers will be responsible to represent the central leadership of the party and mediate between them and the 48 MLAs. BJP national president JP Nadda chairs the BJP national general secretary meeting at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

“BJP has a democratic process for the selection of the chief minister. The central leadership will send observers; the observers will talk to the newly elected MLAs, and then they will convey their feedback to the central leadership. Then the decision on who will be the chief minister will be taken,” Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said on Saturday.

Amid the buzz about the yet-to-be announced Delhi CM, the BJP national president and Union minister JP Nadda on Saturday chaired the BJP national general secretary meeting at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. However, the CM face of Delhi is still a suspense as the BJP has not made any announcement yet.

Ending its 27 years of exile from power, the BJP won the recently concluded Delhi assembly elections with 48 seats in the 70-member House while the AAP got 22 seats.

The BJP contested the 2025 assembly elections without a CM face and days after the results were announced, the party is yet to pick the new CM.

According to ongoing speculations in the BJP, some names doing the rounds include Parvesh Verma, who defeated former CM Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi, Shalimar Bagh MLA Rekha Gupta, Vijender Gupta from Rohini, Satish Upadhyay from Malviya Nagar, Ashish Sood in Janakpuri, Pawan Sharma in Uttam Nagar, and Ajay Mahawar from Ghonda, among others.

After the central observers finalise the name, the legislature party meeting will be convened where the newly elected MLAs will elect their leader. The person who the MLAs elect as their leader will later stake claim to form the new government in Delhi.

A separate party leader said that the BJP is planning to hold the swearing in ceremony of the new CM at Jawahar Lal Nehru stadium or Ramlila Maidan for which CMs of BJP ruled states as well as those from NDA ruled states will be invited. The ceremony will also witness the presence of PM Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav questioned the delay in the appointment of the new chief minister. “Due to internal power struggle the BJP has not been able to announce the name of the CM even though a week has passed since the results of the elections. The BJP is not bothered about governance in Delhi and the delay indicates that it is not much interested in the development work. The Congress will strongly raise issues affecting the people if the BJP government does not address them,” Yadav said.