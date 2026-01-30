Why a DSP-rank officer's red hair has put Odisha Police in awkward spot

A DSP-rank officer's poppy red hair has gone viral, landing the Odisha Police in an awkward position - keen to enforce decorum but unwilling to issue a formal order on hair colour. After finding the DSP being trolled on social media, Odisha Police asked its personnel to maintain decorum. (AI-generated image)

An officer, identified as Rashmi Ranjan Das, saw his poppy red-coloured hair go viral on social media, drawing criticism and trolls online.

Some social media users described the look as "unprofessional", while others questioned whether such an appearance befitted a uniformed officer, alleging it undermined the authority and seriousness associated with the khaki.

After finding the DSP being trolled on social media, Odisha Police asked its personnel to maintain decorum. "I have instructed the Jagatsinghpur SP to tell the officer to maintain decorum and keep his hairstyle decent, befitting a man in uniform," PTI news agency quoted Inspector General of Police (Central Range) Satyajit Naik.

The police department, however, has not yet issued any circular or order in this regard.

Why an official circular hasn't been issued Naik said while officers have been asked to maintain decency, “everything cannot go by written orders”. Respect for the uniform and utmost priority to decency is expected from everyone, be it constables or senior officers, he said.

A woman police officer in the city, who has coloured her hair ash, said no law or rule prohibits such choices.

"We are in the police and perform our duties responsibly. People should not comment on a person’s hairstyle. We welcome criticism if we commit mistakes, but colouring hair is not a crime," PTI quoted her as saying.

Another senior police officer said women police personnel across the country, including Odisha, are also seen colouring their hair in shades such as coffee, chocolate, ash, auburn, caramel and golden.

"One cannot issue an order to keep hair black always. There are people who have natural brown hair. This apart, greying is also a natural phenomenon. What can be done in these cases? Therefore, no order can be issued with regard to hair colour," the officer was quoted as saying, adding that it depends on individual police officers.

A retired IPS officer said that while the police manual does not explicitly prescribe hairstyles, personnel are expected to maintain the image of a security force.

"Creating a controversy over a non-issue serves no purpose," another serving officer said.