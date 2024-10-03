Why court held Sanjay Raut guilty of defaming Medha Somaiya? Detailed order out

The allegation of involvement in a ₹100 crore ‘scam’ by Sanjay Raut ‘shattered the image’ of and caused ‘mental agony’ to Medha Somaiya, according to a magistrate court that has already convicted the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader in the defamation case filed by Somaiya. Sanjay Raut (File Photo)

On September 26, judicial magistrate (first class) Aarti Kulkarni held Raut guilty of defaming Medha, wife of BJP's Kirit Somaiya. The detailed order was made available on Thursday, reported The Indian Express.

Raut was handed a 15-day simple imprisonment for the offence. However, he was granted bail the same day and the sentence was suspended for a month to allow him to approach a higher court.

Meanwhile, the judicial magistrate wrote in the order that even though the Sena (UBT) member 'had no intention' to defame Medha, he knew her reputation would be ‘harmed’ by the allegation.

“The complainant is a well-qualified and reputed personality. Due to the defamation, her image was shattered and she has suffered mental agony. The accused is a Member of Parliament. Therefore, a high degree of responsibility is cast upon him while expressing in front of the public at large especially while making statements,” the order read.'

It added that the senior politician made the statements without ‘due care and caution’ and directed him to pay ₹25,000 as compensation to the petitioner.

Further, the court stated Raut did not produce any documents in his defence and only submitted photocopies, which, it said, cannot be accepted as evidence.

Also, it rejected his argument that as the Executive Editor of ‘Saamana,’ he was not responsible under the Press and Registration of Books Act.

Saamana is the mouthpiece of Sena (UBT) and the allegation was made in an article published there.