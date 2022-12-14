'Why don't we...': Arvind Kejriwal's solution to teach China a 'lesson'

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday called on the centre to stop all trade with China after that country's latest border transgression - in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector last week. The Aam Aadmi Party leader declared 'why don't we stop our trade with China' and claimed that halting India's imports would teach Beijing 'a lesson' and create employment in India.

"Why don't we stop our trade with China? Most of the goods imported from China are made in India. China will get a lesson from this and employment will be created in India," the Delhi CM and AAP national convener declared.

हम चीन से अपना व्यापार क्यों नहीं बंद करते?



चीन से आयात की जाने वाली अधिकतर वस्तुयें भारत में बनती हैं। इस से चीन को सबक़ मिलेगा और भारत में रोज़गार

According to news agency PTI, the India-China trade deficit (i.e., imports v exports difference) crossed $51.5 billion during April-October of this fiscal.

Parliament was told that imports (from China) in the aforementioned period stood at $60.27 billion while exports (to China) aggregated at $8.77 billion.

Kejriwal wasn't the only chief minister to react to China's attempts to change the status quo on the international border. Chhattisgarh CM slammed the Narendra Modi government for not permitting a debate in Parliament.

The Congress leader taunted the prime minister with a reminder of his 'laal aankh' jab during campaigning for the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Modi had declared then that he would show 'laal aankh' to China over transgressions at the border and spoken about a '56-inch chest'.

Assam chief minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma also spoke up, hailing the brave Indian soldiers and hit back at the Congress after it criticised defence minister Rajnath Singh for delays in confirming the Tawang incident.

"Indian Army looking at Chinese in the eye. Our Army will decide when to share what information.. whom to take into confidence... will happen on basis of Army's strategy. Defence minister will share info... with Army's consent."

On December 9 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Tawang. India responded in a 'firm and resolute' manner and forced a retreat, the government said.

The Indian Air Force had also been called to action; defence sources told news agency ANI 'in the last few weeks there have been occasions when our jets had to be scrambled…' to tackle enemy drones.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament there were no fatalities - unlike the June 2020 Galwan clash - and no serious injuries to Indian soldiers.

On Tuesday China said the border situation is 'stable', news agency AFP said.

