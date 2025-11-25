Why has a volcano 4,000 kms away led to flight disruptions in India?

Several Indian airlines, including Air India and Akasa Air, on Tuesday cancelled a number of flights on Tuesday after ash from a volcanic eruption in Ethiopia affected operations. Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano released ash up to 14 km high after it erupted on Sunday for the first time in recorded history. At Delhi’s IGI airport, several major international flights were delayed.(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

A thick cloud of volcanic ash moved across northwestern India on Monday night, passing over Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi NCR and Punjab, and lowering visibility in many places. According to IndiaMetSky Weather, the ash plume has started reducing over North India and is heading towards China before thinning out in the upper atmosphere.

Track latest updates related to Ethiopia volcano eruption here.

Why are Indian airlines cancelling flights?