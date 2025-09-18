Why India conducted first strike at 1 am during Operation Sindoor? CDS Anil Chauhan reveals

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Thursday said that the armed force carried out its first strike against Pakistan late in the night during Operation Sindoor to avoid civilian casualties. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan speaks at the Combined Commanders Conference 2025, in Kolkata. (PIB via PTI Photo)(PIB)

The military chief was speaking to school students in Jharkhand's Ranchi, where he lauded the military for its military and civilian missions.

Addressing the gathering, General Chauhan said "the first strike was conducted at 1 am on May 7 to avoid civilian casualties", PTI reported.

“Precision strikes for long-distance targets during the night required special efforts,” he added.

The military chief, who was speaking to school children in Ranchi, said that 'fauj' is the only place where there is no nepotism and urged children to join the armed forces to serve the nation.

“The ‘fauj’ (army) is the only place where there is no nepotism... You should aspire to join the armed forces if you want to serve the nation, and explore the country and the world,” he added.

India launched Operation Sindoor in May this year against military and terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

Operation Sindoor 'still on'

General Anil Chauhan, while speaking last month at ‘Ran Samvad’ conclave, said Operation Sindoor “is still on”. In a veiled warning to Pakistan, he said India has always stood on the side of peace, but added that it shouldn't be mistaken.

"We are a peace-loving nation, but don't get mistaken, we cannot be pacifists. I think peace without power is utopian. I like to state a Latin quote which translates, 'if you want peace, prepare for war',” he said at the conclave.

The Chief of Defence Staff has reiterated that Operation Sindoor is continuing and that the armed forces' preparedness level "has to be very high".

During the Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, India destroyed nine terror infrastructures, belonging to terrorist outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizbul Mujahideen, and Lashkar-e-Taiba, located in Pakistan and PoK. The armed forces also killed over 100 terrorists in the military operation.

After four days of intense fighting, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations reached out to his Indian counterpart and subsequently, a ceasefire understanding was reached on May 10.