Why is India not boycotting T20 match against Pakistan? BJP ministers explain

The India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled for Sunday in Dubai, has sparked sharp political debate and divided public opinion, with opposition parties and families of Pahalgam attack victims demanding a boycott, while the BJP and Union ministers defended the game as unavoidable under international rules. India's captain Suryakumar Yadav (C) and Shubman Gill (R) gesture during a practice session in Dubai ahead of the India vs Pakistan match.(AFP)

The contest comes just months after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 Indian tourists were killed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. The incident has fueled anger against holding any sporting ties with Pakistan.

Owaisi questions BJP’s stance

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi attacked the BJP, accusing it of prioritising cricketing revenues over the lives lost. “When the Prime Minister said blood and water cannot flow together, how much money will the BCCI get from one cricket match— ₹2,000 crore, ₹3,000 crore? Is money more valuable than the lives of 26 citizens?” he asked.

The families of the victims echoed the same sentiment. Aishanya Dwivedi, widow of one of those killed in the attack, urged a nationwide boycott. “BCCI should not have accepted this match. What revenue will Pakistan use this money for—terrorism again? Don’t switch on your TVs, boycott this match,” she said.

Union ministers defend match

Union Minister Manohar Lal sought to delink the Asia Cup fixture from security issues. “Both issues are different. As far as the game is concerned, the game has sentiment, and players also worked hard for it, so it is not fair to oppose it. That’s why whatever has been decided has been decided thoughtfully,” he said.

Former sports minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur also explained that India’s participation was due to tournament rules. “When multinational tournaments are organised by the ACC or ICC, it becomes a compulsion. If India doesn’t play, it will have to forfeit the match and lose points. But India does not play bilateral tournaments with Pakistan, and that policy remains unchanged until Pakistan stops sponsoring terror,” he clarified.

Opposition ramps up protests

The opposition has slammed the BJP and the BCCI for allowing the fixture. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said, “Blood and cricket cannot flow together,” while Maharashtra Congress called it an “insult” to terror victims and soldiers. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) accused the government of “dual standards.”

The Supreme Court, however, refused to urgently hear a plea seeking a stay on the match, clearing the way for the high-voltage clash to proceed in Dubai.

Fans divided

Among fans, opinions remain split. Some argue that sports and politics should remain separate, while others feel India should sever all cricketing ties with Pakistan. “The match should not take place. But as a sportsman, it should. India vs Pakistan is thrilling and entertaining,” said Shubham Chavan from Mumbai.

The Indian cricket team will face Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, in what has become not just a sporting contest but a flashpoint in India’s political and emotional discourse.