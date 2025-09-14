‘Deeply insensitive’: Political tempers rise, boycott calls grow over India-Pakistan Asia Cup face-off

Widespread criticism has erupted over India’s cricket match with Pakistan, with opposition parties calling it an insult to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and to the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives on the border. New Delhi: AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj burns an effigy during a protest against the upcoming Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan, at the party office in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. (PTI)

On April 22, Pakistani terrorists carried out an attack in the Baisaran meadow of south Kashmir’s Pahalgam, killing 26 civilians, most of them tourists.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray announced ‘Sindoor’ protests across Maharashtra, saying boycotting the match is an opportunity to convey to the world India’s stance on terrorism.

“Till the time terror does not stop, we shouldn't maintain any relations with Pakistan,” the former Maharashtra chief minister said at a press conference in Mumbai on Saturday.

Targeting the BJP, he asked whether the government is going to announce that Operation Sindoor has been stopped, and appealed to patriots not to watch the contest as the wounds of the Pahalgam attack remain fresh.

“This cricket match is an insult to national sentiments. Should we be playing cricket with Pakistan while our soldiers sacrifice their lives on the borders?” Thackeray asked.

Former Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, along with party workers, also burnt an effigy symbolising Pakistani players in the national capital.

“This is a gross humiliation of our women who lost their husbands in the Pahalgam attack, but still our central leadership is going ahead with the India-Pakistan cricket match,” Bharadwaj told reporters.

Later, in a post on X in Hindi, he added, “Pakistan’s cricket players mock our widows in such a dirty, disgusting way, and we will play cricket with them. Shame on the BJP government.”

Aishanya, the widow of Kanpur businessman Shubham Dwivedi, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, appealed to the people to boycott the match.

Speaking to PTI, she described the decision as “deeply insensitive” and accused the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of disregarding the sentiments of the victims' families. “Their martyrdom holds no value for the BCCI. Perhaps because none of their own were lost,” she said.

Leaders of the Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and AIMIM have also criticised the decision to play Pakistan.

Shinde-led Sena counters Thackeray

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, however, hit back at Thackeray, saying he had no moral right to oppose the match.

“Thackeray, who abandoned Hindutva for power and sings praises of Pakistan, cannot suddenly oppose such matches,” said Naresh Mhaske, MP and spokesperson of the Shinde Sena.

Maharashtra deputy chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the NCP, said while the decision regarding the game was taken at the appropriate forum, it was natural to have different opinions.

“The country has a population of 140 crore. In such a vast country, there are bound to be differences of opinion over the cricket match. Some people may feel since relations between the two countries are strained, there should be no match. At the same time, others may support the game,” Pawar told reporters.