Why Kerala man who won 25 crore lottery jackpot wishes he got 2nd, 3rd prize

Thiruvananthapuram: K Anoop, the 30-year-old auto-rickshaw driver who won the ₹25 crore Onam bumper lottery first prize in Kerala on Sunday, has posted a desperate message on Facebook to underline how his lucky break has turned into a nightmare. Anoop, who has been in the limelight ever since it turned out that he had bought the winning ticket on Saturday last, said he hadn’t been able to stay at home due to a steady stream of visitors.

In a video message that he put out on social media, Anoop said he was fed with all the advice and demands made of him before he had even received the money.

Anoop said he has wished during the past few days that it may have been better if he hadn’t won the first prize but the second ( ₹5 crore) or third prize ( ₹1 crore).

“I was on cloud nine when I got the first prize. I enjoyed the beaming lights, the spotlight and the presence of well-wishers around me. But now I am paying up for this wild publicity… I am unable to go to my house and play with my little daughter,” he said.

“Some people are virtually demanding their share saying my win was a fluke…. And some gave me long lectures on charity. Fed up, I have shifted to my relatives’ houses twice. People should understand my plight,” he said.

The auto-rickshaw driver, who was short of money to buy the lottery ticket last week and broke his child’s piggy box to buy the ₹500 ticket, said he will be forced to shift his house once he gets the money.

He said he was yet to see the prize money but had already received a long list of demands and requests.

A spokesperson of the state lottery department said normally it takes two weeks to disburse the entire amount. According to the lottery department, Anoop can expect to get around ₹16.25 crore after tax deduction and agent’s commission.

The government-run lottery is a big hit in the state throughout the year and one of the significant non-tax revenue earners besides liquor. “Every day, there is a draw. On average, nine million tickets are sold daily, and at least 100,000 vendors are there,” said an official aware of the developments.

