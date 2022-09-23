Home / India News / Why Kerala man who won 25 crore lottery jackpot wishes he got 2nd, 3rd prize

Why Kerala man who won 25 crore lottery jackpot wishes he got 2nd, 3rd prize

india news
Published on Sep 23, 2022 10:36 PM IST

In his video message, K Anoop said he has wished during the past few days that it may have been better if he hadn’t won the first prize but the second ( ₹5 crore) or third prize ( ₹1 crore)

An official of Kerala’s lottery department said K Anoop can expect to receive the prize money in about two weeks (Videograb)
An official of Kerala’s lottery department said K Anoop can expect to receive the prize money in about two weeks (Videograb)
ByRamesh Babu

Thiruvananthapuram: K Anoop, the 30-year-old auto-rickshaw driver who won the 25 crore Onam bumper lottery first prize in Kerala on Sunday, has posted a desperate message on Facebook to underline how his lucky break has turned into a nightmare. Anoop, who has been in the limelight ever since it turned out that he had bought the winning ticket on Saturday last, said he hadn’t been able to stay at home due to a steady stream of visitors.

In a video message that he put out on social media, Anoop said he was fed with all the advice and demands made of him before he had even received the money.

Anoop said he has wished during the past few days that it may have been better if he hadn’t won the first prize but the second ( 5 crore) or third prize ( 1 crore).

“I was on cloud nine when I got the first prize. I enjoyed the beaming lights, the spotlight and the presence of well-wishers around me. But now I am paying up for this wild publicity… I am unable to go to my house and play with my little daughter,” he said.

“Some people are virtually demanding their share saying my win was a fluke…. And some gave me long lectures on charity. Fed up, I have shifted to my relatives’ houses twice. People should understand my plight,” he said.

The auto-rickshaw driver, who was short of money to buy the lottery ticket last week and broke his child’s piggy box to buy the 500 ticket, said he will be forced to shift his house once he gets the money.

He said he was yet to see the prize money but had already received a long list of demands and requests.

A spokesperson of the state lottery department said normally it takes two weeks to disburse the entire amount. According to the lottery department, Anoop can expect to get around 16.25 crore after tax deduction and agent’s commission.

The government-run lottery is a big hit in the state throughout the year and one of the significant non-tax revenue earners besides liquor. “Every day, there is a draw. On average, nine million tickets are sold daily, and at least 100,000 vendors are there,” said an official aware of the developments.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ramesh Babu

    Ramesh Babu is HT’s bureau chief in Kerala, with about three decades of experience in journalism.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out