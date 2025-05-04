Why Kolkata student Srijani dropped her surname after a perfect score in ISC Class 12

Srijani, a student from Kolkata, scored a perfect 400 out of 400 in her ISC Class 12 exams. But it’s not just her marks that are making headlines – it’s her bold decision to drop the surname on her examination form. When asked about religion on a form, she simply wrote “Humanism”. Kolkata student Srijani with her parents, she scored a perfect 400 in ISC Class 12(X/@venom1s)

Srijani lives with her parents in Ranikuthi, in the Tollygunge area of Kolkata. Her father, Debashis Goswami, teaches at the Indian Statistical Institute, while her mother, Gopa Mukherjee, teaches at Gurudas College. Both are proud of Srijani’s academic achievements and the values she stands for.

Why Srijani dropped her surname

While talking to news agency PTI, Srijani said that she believes in a world where people are treated equally, no matter their caste, religion, gender, or background. That’s why she didn’t include her surname.

“I’ve always been known by just my first name by friends and loved ones,” she said.

“I don’t feel the need to carry a surname that can sometimes show social or religious identity. I want to be known for who I am, not what my name says about where I come from,” she said, adding that she made this decision with full support from her family and friends.

“We raised both our daughters to be independent and fair-minded,” said her mother. “Even when we applied for their birth certificates, we didn’t use any surname. I don’t use my husband’s surname either.”

A staff member at Future Foundation School said, “Students are free to leave out their surname if they want. It’s completely legal.”

Srijani plans to be a research scholar

Srijani wants to follow in her father's footsteps and go into scientific research. Debashis Goswami is a Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awardee – a prestigious accolade given in the field of science and technology.

Apart from being a brilliant student, Srijani is socially aware too. She had joined the “Women Reclaim the Night” protest on 14 August, held after the rape and murder of a medical student from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

She said being part of the protest did not affect her studies.

“I always found time to talk and relax with my parents, sister, and close friends,” she said. “I don’t see myself as someone who only studies all the time.”

(With PTI inputs)