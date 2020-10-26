e-paper
Why no Bharat Ratna for Savarkar yet? Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut asks BJP

BJP leaders had questioned the Shiv Sena over Hindutva by allying with Congress, which had allegedly insulted Vinayak Damodar (Veer) Savarkar.

india Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 12:46 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
ShivSena’s Sanjay Raut said that there has been no change in the party’s stance on Savarkar.
A war of words between the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party has escalated a day after Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray slammed his former ally over Hindutva.

BJP leaders questioned the Sena over Hindutva by allying with Congress, which had allegedly insulted Vinayak Damodar (Veer) Savarkar. Sena, in a counter attack, asked why is the BJP-led central government not awarding Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour, to Savarkar.

BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam said chief minister Uddhav Thackeray gave a “lesson on Hindutva” from Savarkar Memorial during Sena’s Dussehra rally.

“Question is why didn’t he utter a single word of praise for Veer Savarkar. Probably, he is afraid of his new friends who have been repeatedly using derogatory remarks against Veer Savarkar,” he said.

Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut, however, said that there was no change in the party’s stance on Savarkar. Talking to media persons on Monday, Raut said, “Shiv Sena never changed its stand on Veer Savarkar. Whenever an inappropriate comment was made to insult him, we stood by him. We’ve always had an emotional connection with him. Those who are criticising us must answer why didn’t they give him Bharat Ratna. They have been in power for six years now,” Raut said.

Thackeray, during his speech at his first Dussehra rally after becoming the chief minister, on Sunday slammed BJP for questioning the Shiv Sena’s Hindutva. He said his father Balasaheb Thackeray’s Hindutva was not “clanging bells and utensils”. Thackeray even said that BJP must learn Hindutva from its ideological fountainhead, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

