Home / India News / ‘Why not name China in your tweet?’, Rahul Gandhi asks Rajnath Singh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had insulted the army by not naming China in his tweet to condole the death of 20 soldiers in a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh.

india Updated: Jun 17, 2020 18:43 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for taking two days to react to the death of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tore into defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday for not mentioning China in his tweet condoling the death of Indian soldiers in a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

“If it was so painful:

1. Why insult Indian Army by not naming China in your tweet?

2. Why take 2 days to condole?

3. Why address rallies as soldiers were being martyred?

4. Why hide and get the Army blamed by the crony media?

5. Why make paid-media blame Army instead of GOI?” Gandhi tweeted.

 Rajnath Singh who hailed the courage of the fallen soldiers in his tweet had described their deaths as disturbing and painful.

On Sunday, in a virtual rally for Jammu he said that India and China want to resolve the stand-off between their border troops through dialogue even as he underlined that the government will never compromise when it comes to national pride.

“India is no longer a weak nation,” the defence minister had said.

Rahul Gandhi’s tweet came hours after Congress president Sonia Gandhi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come clean about the situation in Ladakh.

“The PM should tell the nation how the Chinese occupied Indian territory, why 20 brave soldiers were martyred,” she said in Hindi during a live address.

The Congress has been hammering away at the government, asking it to reveal the extent of Chinese intrusions in Ladakh.

