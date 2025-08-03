Search
Why Registered Post is being merged with Speed Post, what happens to secure delivery now | Details

ByAkansha Purohit
Updated on: Aug 03, 2025 10:05 am IST

Official postal data showed a consistent yearly decline in the use of Registered Post

Marking the end of one of India Post’s oldest services, the department has announced via an internal circular that the Registered Post service will be merged with Speed Post from September 1, 2025.

As per the circular, the reason behind this major change is an aim to make the mail service more streamlined and “deliver greater customer convenience.(India post/X)
The circular, dated July 2, 2025, said the reason behind this major change is an aim to make the mail service more streamlined and “deliver greater customer convenience by consolidating similar services under a unified framework".

Also read | Registered Post to retire as standalone service: Announcement stirs nostalgia

What are Registered Post and Speed Post?

Registered Post, often also called secure post, delivers to only the person it is addressed to, ensuring security. Speed Post prioritises time-bound delivery while being address-specific, meaning that anyone at the given address can collect the post.

Despite being slower, Registered Post has been operational for years and is considered more cost-effective than the Speed Post.

Decline of Registered Post

Official postal data shows a consistent yearly decline in the use of Registered Post since 2011-12, the earliest year for which data was available to HT.

The number of registered items fell from 244.4 million (24 crore) in 2011-12 to 184.6 million (18 crore) in 2019-20 — a decrease of nearly 25 per cent, even before the pandemic further accelerated the shift toward digital alternatives.

What happens to secure delivery?

Officials emphasise that this is not the end as such. “We are not closing Registered Post. It will remain available, but as registration facility within Speed Post,” a Department of Posts official told HT.

“For example, if you send an Inland letter card costing 2.50 and want registration, you pay 17 extra. Similarly, a 5 letter becomes 22 after registration. This option will now be available under Speed Post, which has been around since 1986,” the official said

“The initiative aims to streamline mail services, enhance operational efficiency, improve tracking mechanisms, and deliver greater customer convenience by consolidating similar services under a unified framework,” said the circular.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Malegaon Blast Case Verdict on Hindustan Times.
