Why Supreme Court allowed sale, bursting of green crackers on Diwali: ‘…smuggled into Delhi-NCR’

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said crackers are being smuggled into Delhi-NCR and cause more harm than green firecrackers, as it allowed the sale and bursting of green crackers in the region for Diwali. The Supreme Court said crackers from outside Delhi-NCR cannot be sold here, and if found, sellers' licences will be suspended. (AFP file)

Allowing the joint request of the Centre and Delhi government, a bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran relaxed the ban on green firecrackers.

The bench asked the Central Pollution Control Boards (CPCB) and state pollution control boards of NCR to monitor the pollution level during Diwali and file reports before it.

“As a temporary measure, we allow bursting of crackers from October 18 to 21,” the bench said.

“Crackers are smuggled into Delhi-NCR and they cause more damage than green firecrackers,” Justice Gavai said while reading out the operative part of the order.

“We have to take a balanced approach, permitting it in moderation while not compromising with the environment,” the CJI said.

What the Supreme Court order said on firecrackers The Supreme Court order said patrolling teams will be conducting regular checks on cracker manufacturers, and their QR codes have to be uploaded on the websites.

No crackers from outside Delhi-NCR can be sold here and if found, the licences of sellers will be suspended, it added.

The detailed order is awaited.

On October 10, the apex court had reserved its orders on the pleas seeking permission to manufacture and sell green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who represented the National Capital Region states and the Centre, had urged the apex court to permit bursting of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR on occasions like Diwali, Guru Purab and Christmas without any restrictions on the timing.

GRAP stage-I imposed in Delhi-NCR as pollution spikes The Centre's air quality panel on Tuesday directed authorities in Delhi and the adjoining NCR to enforce measures under Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan with immediate effect as pollution levels descended to the "poor" category.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said the Air Quality Index in Delhi was recorded at 211 on Monday and is likely to remain in the “poor” range in the coming days, according to forecasts by the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

Under Stage I, agencies are required to step up road cleaning and watering to control dust, enforce bans on open waste burning, ensure proper handling of construction debris, and promote public transport.

(With inputs from agencies)