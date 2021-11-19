Why this old video of Rahul Gandhi is viral on social media

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the three farm laws against which protests have been going on for almost a year, an old video of Rahul Gandhi is being shared and reshared on Twitter on Friday. In the video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen sayin, "I am very very proud of what the farmers are doing and I fully support the farmers. I will continue to stand with them. I raised their issue in a yatra in Punjab and we will continue to do it. Mark my words, take it from me.. these laws..the government will be forced to take them back. Remember what I said. Thank you."

“Mark my words, the Govt. will be forced to take back the anti-farm laws.” - @RahulGandhi Ji#जीता_किसान_हारा_अभिमान pic.twitter.com/LezWJPp3On — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) November 19, 2021

On January 14 this year, the Congress leader posted this video as he wrote, "Mark my words. The government will have to take back the anti-farm laws". As his words came true in 11 months, Rahul Gandhi re-upped his old tweet and since then the video has gone viral on social media. Reposting that old tweet with that video which Twitter users on Friday termed prophetic, Rahul Gandhi hailed the decision of the repeal of the farm laws and congratulated the farmers on crushing the government's pride.

Several Congress leaders tweeted that old video on social media platforms.

Later on Friday, Rahul Gandhi posted another video paying tribute to all those who lost their lives in the year-long protest of the farmers. "This is a victory of those too who did not come back home. And it's a defeat of those who could not shield the farmers," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress said the decision has been triggered by fear of defeat in the upcoming elections of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh.