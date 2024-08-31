Why YouTuber Shankar detained even after relief by Madras HC: SC to Tamil Nadu government

The Supreme Court on Friday said it will consider clubbing multiple FIRs against YouTuber Savukku Shankar if proven that they are related to one interview, and asked the Tamil Nadu government to explain as to why the petitioner was detained just days after the Madras high court granted him relief in connection with several criminal cases. The SC asked the Tamil Nadu government to explain as to why the petitioner was detained just days after the Madras high court granted him relief in connection with several criminal cases (PTI)

A bench headed by chief justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud adjourned the hearing on the plea of the jailed YouTuber to Monday (September 2), the next date of hearing. Shankar has challenged his fresh detention by the state police besides seeking quashing the 16 first information reports (FIRs) registered against him.

Directing both petitions — filed by Shankar and his mother A Kamala — to be listed on Monday, the bench, also comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said: “On detention we will have to take a prima facie view. If a detention order has been quashed, there cannot be another detention order (by state).”

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Tamil Nadu, informed that the two detention orders were related to separate matters. When by the bench whether 15 out of the 16 FIRs against Shankar were related to a common interview given by him on April 30, Rohatgi sought time to take instructions. “If all 15 FIRs are in respect of same interview, we will direct the clubbing,” the bench said.

Shankar had approached the top court for clubbing all FIRs, alleging these cases were meant to harass him and keep him inside the jail. The 48-year-old YouTuber was arrested by the Coimbatore police on May 4 over his alleged derogatory remarks on women police personnel in an interview on April 30, which led to several FIRs against him.

On August 9, the high court set aside the detention order against Shankar under the Goondas Act, directing the state police to set him free if he was not required in any other case. Shankar was released in pursuance of orders of the apex court and the Madras High Court. However, he was detained again by the state police on August 12.

Advocate Balaji Srinivasan, appearing for Shankar, also sought quashing of the cases alleging that 15 of the 16 FIRs have been filed at the behest of policemen.

“Why can’t you approach the high court for quashing the petitions,” the bench told Balaji.

The lawyer pointed out that his petition for clubbing FIRs has been adjourned by the high court. “The moment I go to the high court, the state will take time,” the counsel said.

The bench replied: “That cannot be a reason for us to entertain your petition under Article 32 of the Constitution.”

Rohatgi said the petitioner has a habit of speaking ill about judges, police officers and women. “He goes on unabated. We do not know what to do with him,” the senior advocate said.

The apex court had on August 22 agreed to examine the challenge to the latest detention order to ascertain the allegations by the petitioner that the state was seeking to harass him for exposing the corrupt activities of bureaucrats and powerful politicians in Tamil Nadu. One of the notable cases exposed by Shankar was the alleged cash-for-jobs case that led to the arrest of former state minister V Senthil Balaji.