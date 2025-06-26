Wife, boyfriend hired killers to murder Telangana man weeks after wedding: Cops

HYDERABAD: A 32-year-old private land surveyor in Telangana’s Jogulamba Gadwal district, who was found dead within a month of his marriage, was murdered by three killers hired by his 23-year-old wife and her boyfriend, a manager in a housing finance company, police said on Thursday. Aishwarya got engaged to Tejeshwar in December 2024 and the two were married on May 18 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Eight people, including V Tirumala Rao, manager at a Canfin Homes branch, the victim’s wife G Aishwarya, and the three hired killers – Kummari Nagesh, Chakali Parashuramudu, and Chakali Rajesh - have been arrested for the murder, said Jogulamba Gadwal superintendent of police (SP) T Srinivasa Rao.

Aishwarya’s mother Sujatha and Tirumala Rao’s father V Tirupataiah, have also been arrested for covering up their kin’s role in the murder of Aishwarya’s husband, Ganta Tejeshwar.

Aishwarya got engaged to Tejeshwar in December 2024 and the two were married on May 18. Police said Aishwarya had been against her marriage to Tejeshwar but went along. Rao said it became difficult for Tirumala Rao and Aishwarya to continue their relationship. “As a result, they both planned to kill Tejeshwar by hiring killers,” the SP said.

Subsequently, on June 17, Nagesh and his two associates lured Tejeshwar to Kurnool on the pretext of conducting a land survey. On their return journey, between Erravalli and Gadwal, they murdered him inside the vehicle, bludgeoning his head, slitting his throat, and stabbing him in the stomach.

“Later, Tirumala Rao, who reached there, directed them to take an off-route highway into Kurnool and dispose of the body near the HNSS canal, which is a secluded place between Kurnool and Nandyal. En route, they changed their clothes and threw away Tejeshwar’s mobile phone and other belongings into a canal,” the SP said.

When Tejeshwar did not return home, his brother Tejavardhan filed a police complaint the following day on June 18. “The closed-circuit television camera footage showed Tejeshwar entering a car with three unknown men. Further investigation revealed that the three men - Nagesh, Parashuram, and Rajesh, were hired by Tirumala Rao to execute the murder,” he said.

Tejeshwar’s body was found near Panyam town in Kurnool district of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on June 21.

Police said Tirumala Rao, a manager at a housing finance company in Kurnool, had been in a relationship with Aishwarya’s mother Sujatha, who worked as a sweeper at his office and had helped her obtain housing loan and meet her financial needs. At some point, he got into a relationship with Aishwarya, her daughter, and reached out to a commission agent Nagesh to “do something about Tejeshwar”.

Rao provided Tejeshwar’s phone number to Nagesh and asked him to befriend Tejeshwar on the pretext of purchasing land and “eliminate him”. In return, Tirumala Rao promised him money Nagesh and support to fast-track his loan-related files.

Investigation revealed that Tirumala Rao paid ₹1 lakh to the hired killers as an advance payment on the day of murder and later paid another ₹2 lakh on June 20, the police official said. The officer said Aishwarya and Tirumala Rai were planning to go to Ladakh after the murder.