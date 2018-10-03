Wife of murdered Apple executive determined to take case to its conclusion

Still in mourning five days after her husband Vivek Tiwari was allegedly shot dead by a police constable, Kalpana Tiwari is determined to take the case to its logical conclusion with Sana Khan, the sole eyewitness to the killing.

“I just asked Sana to stick to the truth and convinced her that only both of us together can take this case to its conclusion,” Kalpana said as she helped her younger daughter finish her homework at their two-bedroom flat in New Hyderabad area of Lucknow.

Kalpana and Sana met on Tuesday for the second time since Tiwari’s death when the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case called them to the crime spot. They were seen speaking during the reconstruction of the crime scene. Sana Khan, a former colleague of Tiwari, an Apple executive, was in his SUV when he was killed.

Revealing the source of her inner strength in the face of adversity, Kalpana said, “I see Vivek’s face in my daughters and bringing them up in the best possible way is my first priority. But I will not be able to show my face to my daughters if Vivek’s murderers are set free.”

She is also concerned about Sana’s welfare.

“Sana is also a victim in this incident. She has shown courage to speak the truth to the media and police officials. I want that the officials to ensure that she is not pressured by anyone to either change or retract from the truth,” Kalpana said.

Her daughters’ security is another worry for Kalpana. The family has been unnerved by an online campaign by some police constables in favour of the accused Prashant Chaudhary. The daughters aged 12 and 7 were yet to join school after their father’s death.

“The kind of hate messages some of the constables have posted against my family concerns me about our security. The Lucknow police lines is also situated right across our building. Who knows what the constables there can do to harm us?” she asked. Her father-in-law, uncle and brother, who are currently living with them, have also raised concerns about the family’s security and sought protection.

“The school authorities have assured us that my daughters will be shifted to another branch close to our house so that I could take care of them along with my job.”

The state government has assured Kalpana a job in the Lucknow Municipal Corporation along with financial assistance of Rs 40 Lakh. For the family, however, justice for Tiwari is the top priority.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 21:18 IST