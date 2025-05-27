'Will also die in 5 minutes:' What 7th family member said after 6 died in freak Panchkula suicide

A family of seven people, including three children, was found dead on Monday night in Haryana's Panchkula. As per initial investigations, the death of all seven family members has been suspected to be suicide. The family that died by suicide in Haryana's Panchkula includes a man, his wife, and their three children and his elderly parents.(HT Photo)

The family was found by local residents after their car raised suspicion. Upon inquiry, residents tapped on the car windows to discover the bodies of six members of the Haryana-based family.

The seventh member was seen sitting outside the car before collapsing. Local residents who spoke with the man shared that the 42-year-old declared that he will also die in the next five minutes.

What locals saw

"I used a torch to look inside and saw that they had all vomited on each other,” said Puneet Rana, a local resident, as reported by Hindustan Times earlier. Rana added that the man who was in the driver’s seat was still conscious at the time and told the local man that he was under "huge debt" and "will also die in five minutes.”

Panchkula deputy commissioner of police Himadri Kaushik stated that six of the family members had died on the spot. The seventh one was rushed to a civil hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Initial investigation reveals that the family died by suicide and consumed poison n order to do so. Furthermore, the family was reportedly under heavy debt which may have pushed them to take such as decision.

In the suicide note recovered from the car, it was stated that no one is responsible for the deaths of the family.

“The letter says no one is responsible for the deaths and that they were taking the step due to financial losses,” Nehra said, adding that the note also mentioned that his father-in-law should not be held responsible for the extreme step," stated ACP, headquarters, Vikram Nehra.