‘Will Bengal shun all central funds?’ BJP’s Narendra Singh Tomar slams TMC

If the West Bengal government doesn’t want to implement PM Kisan Yojana, the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) flagship scheme to tackle the agrarian crisis — it promises ~6,000 a year to farmers in three instalments — then it should consider returning all Central funds, Union minister for agriculture and rural development Narendra Singh Tomar said on Friday.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tomar talked about working with states to address issues in the agrarian economy and was critical of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s refusal to implement the flagship scheme of the government.

“This is cheap politics. West Bengal is using all other funds. Will she return funds for Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana or MGNREGA funds or Aajivika funds?” he asked.

Tomar, who is from Morena in Madhya Pradesh, also to hit out at the state’s Congress chief minister, Kamal Nath. Commenting on two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs voting for a bill along with the Congress in the state assembly even as BJP leaders were claiming that the Nath government would fall in much the same way the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition in Karnataka did on Tuesday, he said that the two were still with the saffron party.

“The two BJP legislators have not resigned from the BJP. Nor have they written to the Speaker saying they are not in the BJP anymore. (The Kamal Nath) government isn’t functioning well. That much I can say. Corruption has peaked, things are going out of control and there is chaos in the state.”

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 07:00 IST