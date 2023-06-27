Will definitely kill Salman Khan, Sidhu Moosewala was arrogant: Goldy Brar in TV interview

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar in a television interview said they will definitely kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan unless he apologises for hurting the sentiments of the Bishnoi by killing the blackbuck in 1998. Blackbuck is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community. In an exclusive interview with India Today, Goldy Brar said he killed singer Sidhu Mossewala and will definitely kill Salman Khan. According to reports, Goldy Brar has fled Canada. The statements come as Salman Khan received several threat calls and letters in the last few months following which the Mumbai Police stepped up the security outside Salman's house. Goldy Brar said killing Salman Khan is the mission of his life.

Asserting that killing Salman Khan is his life goal, Goldy told India Today, "Bhai saheb (Lawrence Bishnoi) had stated that he wouldn't apologise. Baba will show mercy only when he feels merciful." "Like we have said earlier, it's not just about Salman Khan. We will continue our attempts against all our enemies as long as we're alive. Salman Khan is our target, there's no doubt about that. We'll keep trying, and when we succeed, you'll know," Goldy Brar said.

Goldy Brar admitted to having killed Sidhu Moosewala and said he needed to be taught a lesson as he became very arrogant. "Sidhu Moosewala was an egoistic person. He misused his political and money power. It was necessary to teach him a lesson, and he was taught one," Goldy Brar said.

People pay me for threat calls: Lawrence Bishnoi to investigators

As reported by the Indian Express, Lawrence Bishnoi who is in jail in Bathinda told investigators that politicians and businessmen pay him a fee for threats so that they can ask the police for extra cover.

