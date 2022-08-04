Home / India News / Will discuss OPS’ plea to change judge in AIADMK civil suit case: Madras HC

Will discuss OPS’ plea to change judge in AIADMK civil suit case: Madras HC

india news
Published on Aug 04, 2022 12:24 AM IST
Panneerselvam and another general council member Vairamuthu had petitioned to the chief justice to post their cases, which challenged the July 11 AIADMK general council meeting, pending before Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy to some other judge.
Madras high court chief justice MN Bhandari on Wednesday said he will discuss with the judge concerned a plea to change the bench hearing the civil suit of AIADMK rebel leader O Panneerselvam and pass an administrative order related to it later. (PTI)
Madras high court chief justice MN Bhandari on Wednesday said he will discuss with the judge concerned a plea to change the bench hearing the civil suit of AIADMK rebel leader O Panneerselvam and pass an administrative order related to it later. (PTI)
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai

Madras high court chief justice MN Bhandari on Wednesday said he will discuss with the judge concerned a plea to change the bench hearing the civil suit of AIADMK rebel leader O Panneerselvam and pass an administrative order related to it later.

Panneerselvam and another general council member Vairamuthu had petitioned to the chief justice to post their cases, which challenged the July 11 AIADMK general council meeting, pending before Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy to some other judge.

Justice Bhandari told a batch of AIADMK advocates, owing allegiance to Panneerselvam, that he is not in favour of the plea.

The chief justice, however, said he would consult the issue with Justice Ramaswamy and decide on it. An administrative order to this effect would be passed later, he added.

While passing interim orders on the civil suit of Panneerselvam, the then coordinator of the AIADMK, Justice Ramaswamy on July 11 had rejected his plea to stay the conduct of the party’s general council meeting scheduled for that day by the other faction, headed by former joint coordinator and current interim general secretary ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out