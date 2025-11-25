Will do whatever high command decides: CM

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he was prepared “to remain in office” if the Congress high command decides to retain him, stressing that any change in leadership will be determined entirely by the party’s central leadership. Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar (ANI)

“We will go by whatever the high command decides. If they want me to continue as chief minister, I will continue. Ultimately, I must accept their decision, and Shivakumar must also accept it,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Siddaramaiah recalled that the Congress leadership had agreed to a Cabinet reshuffle four to five months earlier, but he had suggested waiting until the 2.5-year mark. “Now, we will follow whatever the high command decides,” he said, adding, “We will abide by the high command’s decision,” when asked directly about any commitment to transfer power.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar said, “Once he (Siddaramaiah) has said, it is veda vakya for us”.

Expressing his agreement to the CM’s statement on the issue, he called Siddaramaiah an “asset” for the Congress party, and that everyone is working together in the government under his guidance.

Meanwhile, a third group of MLAs backing Shivakumar reached New Delhi late Sunday. Party leaders identified them as HC Balakrishna, KM Uday, Nayana Motamma, Iqbal Hussain, Sharath Bachegowda and Shivaganga Basavaraj. Their visit follows two earlier delegations last week, intensifying pressure on the top leadership to address the growing demands for a mid-term transition.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, currently in Bengaluru, is expected to leave for Delhi for a meeting, and Rahul Gandhi is likely to return from an overseas trip, party insiders said. Around ten MLAs supporting Shivakumar had already met Kharge last week. Shivakumar had said he was unaware of that group’s travel plans. In response, Siddaramaiah met Kharge for more than an hour at the latter’s home in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Amid these developments, Shivakumar also met minister KJ George — considered close to Siddaramaiah— on Sunday evening.

Both George and the chief minister had met Kharge and Gandhi earlier, and the discussions between George and Shivakumar reportedly focused on the accelerating internal churn.

The contest for the top post widened further on Monday after home minister G. Parameshwara said he remains a contender. “I have always been part of the CM race. If the opportunity comes, I will talk about it,” he said, while noting that Siddaramaiah has already asserted, “I am the CM.” Parameshwara said the Congress Legislature Party had discussed leadership questions but that any decision “midway is entirely for the High Command to decide.”

He dismissed speculation about meetings with AICC leaders. “I will not meet Kharge unnecessarily. Everything is handled by the High Command, which has over 50 years of political experience. They will take the final call,” he said, adding that all decisions are collective.

MLA Satish Jarkiholi added to the internal debate, arguing that no single leader can claim ownership of the party’s electoral success. “Everyone has contributed equally to bringing the party to power, and no one individual can claim credit for it,” he said in remarks widely viewed as directed at Shivakumar. He backed Parameshwara’s claim to greater recognition, citing his eight years as KPCC president. “Parameshwara deserves equal recognition and opportunity, just like anyone else,” he said.

Jarkiholi also acknowledged that he, too, seeks the top role. “There’s nothing wrong in aspiring for the top post. I, too, am an aspirant. The Congress party’s core supporters, including backward classes and minorities, must have adequate representation,” he said.