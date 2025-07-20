Will form govt independently: EPS on Stalin’s question on BJP-AIADMK alliance

Chennai: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) on Saturday said that Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin was scared of the AIADMK-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance in the state and asserted that AIADMK would win the 2026 assembly polls with a majority and form the government independently. AIADMK) leader Edappadi Palaniswami . (File Photo)

Addressing a public meeting during his state-wide tour ahead of the assembly polls, the AIADMK general secretary, who is also the leader of the Opposition in the state legislative assembly, shared an incident from the House, where Stalin asked him why the AIADMK had tied up with the BJP after saying that no reconciliation was possible with them.

“I was shocked and wondered why the chief minister was asking me this question,” EPS said. “I responded to him that AIADMK is our party and we will form an alliance as per our wish. I asked him why he was scared and he sat down.”

EPS continued that Stalin was scared of the AIADMK-BJP alliance.

“Stalin is also saying that the AIADMK will form a coalition government with BJP. Mr. Stalin, we are not fools. AIADMK will win with a majority and form the government independently. We will decide if we want an alliance or not. We are not desperate like you, who is a dynastic politician. We will do what the people want. And the people want the DMK out. We want such like-minded parties to join us. The BJP considers the DMK a corrupt party and wants to defeat them. That’s why the BJP has joined us and more parties will join us and we will defeat you.”

AIADMK and BJP had come together this April after a 19 month bitter separation.

There was no immediate reaction from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) or the BJP to EPS’s remarks.